Gordon Ramsay disses Priyanka Chopra's khichdi and chicken soup

Anybody who watches TV knows that celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is hard to please. Ramsay is famous for insulting his protege so much so, that people on Twitter have been tagging the celebrity chef to get his expert reviews and of course, Ramsay have not let them down by insulting them in his own uniquely funny way.

That is why Andy Cohen dedicated a whole section of his talk show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen to Ramsay sharing his opinion on various dishes cooked by celebrity chefs.

Ramsay began the segment by reviewing dishes made by Chrissy Teigen, Martha Stewart, amongst others, before Andy Cohen showed him a picture of khichdi and chicken soup that Priyanka Chopra had put up on her Instagram account.

Here is the said picture:

What did the Michelin-star winning chef think about the Quantico star's Khicdi and soup?

As Cohen struggled to pronounce 'khee-ca-di', Ramsay said, “Sh*ttttt…I mean it looks like a dog’s dinner.”

