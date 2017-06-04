Google marks Nutan's 81st birthday with a doodle that captures actress' vivacity

Google honoured yesteryear Hidi film actress Nutan with a Google Doodle on 4 June 2017 — which would have been her 81st birthday.

The Google Doodle takes a playful tone, and accurately captures the expressiveness the actress was known for.

Nutan (full name Nutan Samarth Bahl) made her film debut as a child artiste. Her first film was Hamari Beti (1950), directed by her mother Shobhana Samarth.

Her sister is the actress Tanuja; Kajol and Tanisha Mukherjee are Nutan's nieces.

Nutan's illustrious career in films spanned performances in critically acclaimed and commercially successful projects like Sujata, Bandini, Milan, Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, Sone Ki Chidiya and Saraswatichandra. Her pairing with Dev Anand proved to be a hit one — the duo starred together in Paying Guest, Baarish, Manzil and Tere Ghar Ke Samne.

Nutan tied the knot with Lieutenant-Commander Rajnish Behl in 1959; their son is the actor Monish Behl.

With an illustrious career spanning over four decades, Nutan won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress five times, and she was awarded the Padma Shri in 1974.

She passed away on 21 February 1991.