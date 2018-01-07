Golden Globes 2018 predictions: Shape of Water, The Post, Handmaid's Tale are the top contenders

Hollywood's annual awards season revs up on Sunday as industry A-listers turn out for the 75th Golden Globes. Tinseltown's biggest pre-Oscars prize-giving, organized by the 90-member Hollywood Foreign Press Association, kicks off with the spectre of sexual harassment scandals weighing on the party.

This year's ceremony is seen as the first big opportunity for Hollywood to speak with one voice against a pervasive culture of misconduct brought to light by the downfall of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, unmasked as a serial predator.

The focus on Sunday night is expected to be as much on the stars' acceptance speeches and the messages behind some of the prizes as on the performances being honored at HFPA's glitzy bash.

So, all eyes will be on host Seth Meyers and how he navigates what is traditionally a boozy celebration and the elephant in the room.

The movie currently drawing all the buzz ahead of the Globes is The Shape of Water, which leads the nominations with seven.

The Post and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri are tied for second, with six nominations each and could run Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance close. The HFPA has sprung more than a few surprises in the nominations, placing horror satire Get Out in the best comedy-musical category. But the most likely winner in the category is Lady Bird.

Yet, there were no nominations at all for female filmmakers despite huge successes in 2017 for Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman), Dee Rees (Mudbound), Kathryn Bigelow (Detroit) and Sofia Coppola (The Beguiled).

Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) and Timothee Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name) are top contenders for Best Actor in a Drama while Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) is expected to get the nod for Best Actress.

While many fields are wide open, James Franco (The Disaster Artist) is almost certain to win best actor in a musical/comedy movie ahead of Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out). Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird) is expected to pip Margot Robbie (I, Tonya) in the parallel race for best actress for her acclaimed performance as a troubled teen.

On the small-screen, HBO's Big Little Lies leads with six nominations, followed by FX's Feud: Bette and Joan, with four, and The Handmaid's Tale, Fargo, and This Is Us all picking up three nods apiece. The Handmaid's Tale and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are likely to win the top honours for Best Television series in drama and comedy respectively. Big Little Lies is a clear favourite for Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

The star-studded roll call of presenters this year includes Priyanka Chopra, Game of Thrones duo Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington, as well as Penelope Cruz, Gal Gadot and Chris Hemsworth.

The ceremony will air live in India on VH1, Comedy Central, Colors Infinity and Colors Infinity HD at 7.30 am on 8 January.

With inputs from AFP