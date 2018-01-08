Golden Globes 2018 LIVE: Nicole Kidman wins Best Actress for Big Little Lies, Guillermo del Toro wins Best Director for The Shape of Water

Here's the full list of nominees for the 75th Golden Globes:

Here is the full list of nominees —

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Call Me By Your Name

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Jessica Chastain

Molly's Game

Sally Hawkins

The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep

The Post

Michelle Williams

All The Money In The World

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Timothée Chalamet

Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis

Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks

The Post

Gary Oldman

Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington

Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench

Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren

The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie

I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan

Lady Bird

Emma Stone

Battle of the Sexes

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell

Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort

Baby Driver

James Franco

The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman

The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya

Get Out

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Hong Chau

Downsizing

Allison Janney

I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf

Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer

The Shape of Water

Mary J. Blige

Mudbound

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe

The Florida Project

Armie Hammer

Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins

The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer

All The Money In The World

Sam Rockwell

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director - Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro

The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan

Dunkirk

Ridley Scott

All The Money In The World

Steven Spielberg

The Post

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor

The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig

Lady Bird

Liz Hannah, Josh Singer

The Post

Martin McDonagh

Three Billboards Outside

Aaron Sorkin

Molly’s Game

Best Motion Picture - Animated

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

The Boss Baby

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

A Fantastic Woman

Chile

First They Killed My Father

Cambodia

In The Fade

Germany, France

Loveless

Russia

The Square

Sweden, Germany, France

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Carter Burwell

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Alexandre Desplat

The Shape of Water

Jonny Greenwood

Phantom Thread

John Williams

The Post

Hans Zimmer

Dunkirk

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

'Home'

Ferdinand

'Mighty River'

Mudbound

'Remember Me'

Coco

'The Star'

The Star

'This Is Me'

The Greatest Showman

Best Television Series - Drama

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

The Crown

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master Of None

Smilf

Will & Grace

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Big Little Lies

Fargo (TV show)

Feud: Bette And Joan

The Sinner

Top The Lake: China Girl

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Nicole Kidman

Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange

Feud: Bette And Joan

Susan Sarandon

Feud: Bette And Joan

Reese Witherspoon

Big Little Lies

Jessica Biel

The Sinner

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Robert De Niro

Wizard of Lies

Jude Law

The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan

Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor

Fargo (TV show)

Geoffrey Rush

Genius

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama

Caitriona Balfe

Outlander

Claire Foy

The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Deuce

Katherine Langford

13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss

The Handmaid's Tale

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama

Jason Bateman

Ozark

Sterling K. Brown

This Is Us

Freddie Highmore

The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk

Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber

Ray Donovan

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Pamela Adlon

Better Things

Alison Brie

Glow

Rachel Brosnahan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae

Insecure

Frankie Shaw

Smilf

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Aziz Ansari

Master Of None

Kevin Bacon

I Love Dick

William H. Macy

Shameless

Eric McCormack

Will & Grace

Anthony Anderson

Black-ish

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Laura Dern

Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd

The Handmaid's Tale

Chrissy Metz

This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer

The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley

Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

David Harbour

Stranger Things

Alfred Molina

Feud: Bette And Joan

Christian Slater

Mr. Robot

Alexander Skarsgård

Big Little Lies

David Thewlis

Fargo (TV show)