Golden Globes 2018 LIVE: Nicole Kidman wins Best Actress for Big Little Lies, Guillermo del Toro wins Best Director for The Shape of Water

Natalie Portman, who was giving out the award for Best Director for a Motion Picture said, rather cheekily, "here are all the male nominees"
The winner is:
Guillermo del Toro for The Shape of Water
Here's the full list of nominees for the 75th Golden Globes: Here is the full list of nominees — Best Motion Picture - Drama Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture Best Director - Motion Picture Best Screenplay - Motion Picture Best Motion Picture - Animated Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language Best Original Score - Motion Picture Best Original Song - Motion Picture Best Television Series - Drama Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Jessica Chastain
Molly's Game
Sally Hawkins
The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep
The Post
Michelle Williams
All The Money In The World
Timothée Chalamet
Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis
Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks
The Post
Gary Oldman
Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington
Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Judi Dench
Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren
The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie
I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan
Lady Bird
Emma Stone
Battle of the Sexes
Steve Carell
Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort
Baby Driver
James Franco
The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman
The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya
Get Out
Hong Chau
Downsizing
Allison Janney
I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf
Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer
The Shape of Water
Mary J. Blige
Mudbound
Willem Dafoe
The Florida Project
Armie Hammer
Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins
The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer
All The Money In The World
Sam Rockwell
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Guillermo del Toro
The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan
Dunkirk
Ridley Scott
All The Money In The World
Steven Spielberg
The Post
Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor
The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig
Lady Bird
Liz Hannah, Josh Singer
The Post
Martin McDonagh
Three Billboards Outside
Aaron Sorkin
Molly’s Game
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
The Boss Baby
A Fantastic Woman
Chile
First They Killed My Father
Cambodia
In The Fade
Germany, France
Loveless
Russia
The Square
Sweden, Germany, France
Carter Burwell
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Alexandre Desplat
The Shape of Water
Jonny Greenwood
Phantom Thread
John Williams
The Post
Hans Zimmer
Dunkirk
'Home'
Ferdinand
'Mighty River'
Mudbound
'Remember Me'
Coco
'The Star'
The Star
'This Is Me'
The Greatest Showman
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
The Crown
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master Of None
Smilf
Will & Grace
Big Little Lies
Fargo (TV show)
Feud: Bette And Joan
The Sinner
Top The Lake: China Girl
Nicole Kidman
Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange
Feud: Bette And Joan
Susan Sarandon
Feud: Bette And Joan
Reese Witherspoon
Big Little Lies
Jessica Biel
The Sinner
Robert De Niro
Wizard of Lies
Jude Law
The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan
Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor
Fargo (TV show)
Geoffrey Rush
Genius
Caitriona Balfe
Outlander
Claire Foy
The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Deuce
Katherine Langford
13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss
The Handmaid's Tale
Jason Bateman
Ozark
Sterling K. Brown
This Is Us
Freddie Highmore
The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk
Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber
Ray Donovan
Pamela Adlon
Better Things
Alison Brie
Glow
Rachel Brosnahan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae
Insecure
Frankie Shaw
Smilf
Aziz Ansari
Master Of None
Kevin Bacon
I Love Dick
William H. Macy
Shameless
Eric McCormack
Will & Grace
Anthony Anderson
Black-ish
Laura Dern
Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd
The Handmaid's Tale
Chrissy Metz
This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer
The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley
Big Little Lies
David Harbour
Stranger Things
Alfred Molina
Feud: Bette And Joan
Christian Slater
Mr. Robot
Alexander Skarsgård
Big Little Lies
David Thewlis
Fargo (TV show)
Natalie Portman, who was giving out the award for Best Director for a Motion Picture said, rather cheekily, "here are all the male nominees"
The winner is:
Guillermo del Toro for The Shape of Water
"Their time is up," Oprah says, on abusive men not just in Hollywood but around the world. There was not a dry cheek in the audience.
Oprah Winfrey: "Speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have."
Her rousing speech was dedicated to women who have opened up on abuse and harassment in Hollywood. "I want to express gratitude to women who have endured years of abuse and assault because they, like my mother, have dreams to pursue."
"There are a lot of people known on first name basis, but only a few names are a verb, noun and adjective," said Reese Witherspoon on Oprah Winfrey.
Oprah wins the Cecile B DeMille award at the 75th Golden Globes.
Best Actor in a TV series (musical or comedy)
Aziz Ansari Master of None
Best TV series - musical or comedy
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Best Actor in a limited series or TV movie
Ewan McGregor for Fargo
Best Motion Picture (Foreign)
In The Fade (Germany/France)
Golden Globes honours 101-year-old Kirk Duglas for his outstanding work. Catherin Zeta-Jones joined him on stage.
"In 1991, my father-in-law, this living Hollywood legend Kirk, was recognized by the Writers Guild of America for his role in ending the Hollywood blacklist," she said.
"He not only hired black-listed screenwriter Dalton Trumbo to write the epic 'Spartacus,' he insisted that Trumbo receive proper screen credit for his work.
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Allison Janney for I, Tonya
Big Little Lies wins big!
Best Animated Feature
Pixar's Coco
Best Actress in a supporting role for a series, limited series or motion picture for TV
Laura Dern, for Big Little Lies
Best Original Song
This Is Me from The Greatest Showman
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplay for The Shape of Water
Best Supporting Actor in Series, Limited Series, Motion Picture (for TV)
Alexander Skarsgard for Big Little Lies
Best TV series (Drama)
The Handmaid's Tale
Best Actor in a TV series (drama)
Sterling K Brown for This is Us
Next up, is Best Actress in a TV drama:
Elizabeth Moss for Handmaid's Tale
Best Actress for a TV series (musical of comedy):
Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
The award was presented by the effervescent Jennifer Anniston and Carol Burnett
The next award is Best Actor in a supporting role for a Motion Picture:
Sam Rockwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
The presenters were Viola Davis and Helen Mirren
And the first award is here!
Best actress in a limited series: Nicole Kidman for Big Little Lies
The presenters were: Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson.
More gems from Seth Meyers:
"The Golden Globes turned 75 this year, but his wife is probably still 35"
"I'm glad to know House of Cards is getting another season. Is Christopher Plummer available for this too?"
Seth Meyers starts the award ceremony on a light note about some of the most serious issues in Hollywood:
"Good evening ladies, and the remaining of the gentlemen."
"It's a time when marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment isn't."
The 75th Golden Globe Awards, held on 7 January in California, honored the best in film and television in the year 2017. Hosted by comedian and The Late Night host Seth Meyers, the 2018 Golden Globes has been dominated by the Hollywood sexual-misconduct scandal that unfolded last year with many nominees wearing black to the red carpet as a sign of protest.
The Shape of Water, directed by Guillermo del Toro, is this year's leading movie with seven nominations, followed by Steven Spielberg's The Post with six nominations. Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is tied with The Post with six nominations. Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird comes in next with four nominations, followed by All the Money in the World, Call Me by Your Name, Dunkirk, The Greatest Showman, and I, Tonya with three nominations each.
The actors nominated for the category of Best Performance in a Motion Picture (Drama) are Timothée Chalamet for Call Me by Your Name, Daniel Day-Lewis for Phantom Thread, Tom Hanks for The Post, Gary Oldman for Darkest Hour, and Denzel Washington for Roman J. Israel, Esq.Big
Actresses nominated for Best Performance in a Motion Picture (Drama) are Jessica Chastain for Molly's Game, Sally Hawkins for The Shape of Water, Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Meryl Streep for The Post, and Michelle Williams for All the Money in the World.
Oprah Winfrey is this year's recipient of Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award.
In the television department, HBO's Big Little Lies — with an ensemble cast of Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Alexander Skarsgård — leads the pack with six nominations. FX's Fued: Bette and Joan comes in a close second with four nominations, followed by Fargo, The Handmaid's Tale, and This Is Us with three nominations each.
The actors nominated for the Best Performance in a Television Series (Drama) are Jason Bateman for Ozark, Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us, Freddie Highmore for The Good Doctor, Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul, and Liev Schreiber for Ray Donovan.
Actresses nominated for the Best Performance in a Television Series (Drama) are Caitriona Balfe for Outlander, Claire Foy for The Crown, Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Deuce, Katherine Langford for 13 Reasons Why, and Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale.
In the category Best Performance in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy), the actors nominated are Anthony Anderson for Black-ish, Aziz Ansari for Master of None, Kevin Bacon for I Love Dick, H. Macy for Shameless, and Eric McCormack for Will & Grace.
The actresses nominated for the Best Performance in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) are Pamela Adlon for Better Things, Alison Brie for GLOW, Wilder Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Issa Rae for Insecure, and Frankie Shaw for SMILF.
Shows in race for the Best Drama are The Crown, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid's Tale, Stranger Things, and This Is Us. In the Best Musical or Comedy category, the shows in contest are Black-ish, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Master of None, SMILF, and Will & Grace.
The presenters at the award show include A-list names like Penelope Cruz, Gal Gadot, Halle Berry, Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Hemsworth, Emma Watson, Dwayne Johnson, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Anniston, Emma Stone, Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke, among many others.
It will be aired at 7:30 am IST on Colors Infinity