Golden Globes 2018 LIVE: Nicole Kidman wins Best Actress for Big Little Lies, Guillermo del Toro wins Best Director for The Shape of Water

FP Staff

Jan,08 2018 07:36 23 IST

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Natalie Portman, who was giving out the award for Best Director for a Motion Picture said, rather cheekily, "here are all the male nominees"

    The winner is:

    Guillermo del Toro for The Shape of Water

  • "Their time is up," Oprah says, on abusive men not just in Hollywood but around the world. There was not a dry cheek in the audience. 

  • Oprah Winfrey: "Speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have."

    Her rousing speech was dedicated to women who have opened up on abuse and harassment in Hollywood. "I want to express gratitude to women who have endured years of abuse and assault because they, like my mother, have dreams to pursue."

  • "There are a lot of people known on first name basis, but only a few names are a verb, noun and adjective," said Reese Witherspoon on Oprah Winfrey.

    Oprah wins the Cecile B DeMille award at the 75th Golden Globes.

  • Best Actor in a TV series (musical or comedy)

    Aziz Ansari Master of None

  • Best TV series - musical or comedy

    The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

  • Best Actor in a limited series or TV movie

    Ewan McGregor for Fargo

  • Best Motion Picture (Foreign)

    In The Fade (Germany/France)

  • Golden Globes honours 101-year-old Kirk Duglas for his outstanding work. Catherin Zeta-Jones joined him on stage.

    "In 1991, my father-in-law, this living Hollywood legend Kirk, was recognized by the Writers Guild of America for his role in ending the Hollywood blacklist," she said.

    "He not only hired black-listed screenwriter Dalton Trumbo to write the epic 'Spartacus,' he insisted that Trumbo receive proper screen credit for his work.

  • Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

    Allison Janney for I, Tonya

  • Big Little Lies wins big!

    Actor Nicole Kidman won the award for the Best Actress in a Limited Series at the Golden Globes for her work on "Big Little Lies" and took the
    opportunity to speak out against abuse.

    The actor, addressing the sexual abuse scandal inHollywood indirectly, said it was important to tell the right
    kind of stories.
     
    Kidman, who plays the role of an educated, affluent woman trapped in an abusive marriage on the show, also thanked her female co-stars -- Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz -- in her speech.

    "This character that I played represents something that is the centre of our conversation right now: abuse. I do believe and I hope that we can elicit change through the stories we tell and the way we tell them," Kidman said in her acceptance speech.
     
    "Reese, Zoe, Laura, Shailene — we pledged allegiance to each other, and this is ours to share," she added.
     
    ​Kidman's on-screen husband, Alexander Skarsgard, also won in the Best Supporting Actor in Limited Series category at the Globes and hailed the powerful team of "talented women" for making the show a success.
     
    "I am here tonight because I had the privilege of working with a group of extraordinarily talented women," the actor said, giving a nod to Moriarty, producer Bruno Papandrea, and Kidman.
     
    "Nicole, I love you. Thank you for making this the greatest experience of my career."

    PTI

  • Best Animated Feature

    Pixar's Coco

  • Best Actress in a supporting role for a series, limited series or motion picture for TV

    Laura Dern, for Big Little Lies

  • Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
     
    James Franco for The Disaster Artist

  • Best Original Song

    This Is Me from The Greatest Showman 

  • Best Original Score - Motion Picture

    Alexandre Desplay for The Shape of Water

  • Best Supporting Actor in Series, Limited Series, Motion Picture (for TV)

    Alexander Skarsgard for Big Little Lies

  • Best TV series (Drama)

    The Handmaid's Tale

  • Best Actor in a TV series (drama)

    Sterling K Brown for This is Us

  • Next up, is Best Actress in a TV drama:

    Elizabeth Moss for Handmaid's Tale

  • Best Actress for a TV series (musical of comedy):

    Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

    The award was presented by the effervescent Jennifer Anniston and Carol Burnett

  • The next award is Best Actor in a supporting role for a Motion Picture:

    Sam Rockwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

    The presenters were Viola Davis and Helen Mirren

  • And the first award is here!

    Best actress in a limited series: Nicole Kidman for Big Little Lies

    The presenters were: Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson. 

  • More gems from Seth Meyers:

    "The Golden Globes turned 75 this year, but his wife is probably still 35"

    "I'm glad to know House of Cards is getting another season. Is Christopher Plummer available for this too?"
     

  • Seth Meyers starts the award ceremony on a light note about some of the most serious issues in Hollywood:

    "Good evening ladies, and the remaining of the gentlemen."

    "It's a time when marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment isn't."

  • Here's the full list of nominees for the 75th Golden Globes:

    Here is the full list of nominees —

    Best Motion Picture - Drama
    Dunkirk
    The Post
    The Shape of Water
    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
    Call Me By Your Name

    Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
    The Disaster Artist
    Get Out
    The Greatest Showman
    I, Tonya
    Lady Bird

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
    Jessica Chastain
    Molly's Game
    Sally Hawkins
    The Shape of Water
    Frances McDormand
    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
    Meryl Streep
    The Post
    Michelle Williams
    All The Money In The World

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
    Timothée Chalamet
    Call Me By Your Name
    Daniel Day-Lewis
    Phantom Thread
    Tom Hanks
    The Post
    Gary Oldman
    Darkest Hour
    Denzel Washington
    Roman J. Israel, Esq.

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
    Judi Dench
    Victoria & Abdul
    Helen Mirren
    The Leisure Seeker
    Margot Robbie
    I, Tonya
    Saoirse Ronan
    Lady Bird
    Emma Stone
    Battle of the Sexes

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
    Steve Carell
    Battle of the Sexes
    Ansel Elgort
    Baby Driver
    James Franco
    The Disaster Artist
    Hugh Jackman
    The Greatest Showman
    Daniel Kaluuya
    Get Out

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
    Hong Chau
    Downsizing
    Allison Janney
    I, Tonya
    Laurie Metcalf
    Lady Bird
    Octavia Spencer
    The Shape of Water
    Mary J. Blige
    Mudbound

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
    Willem Dafoe
    The Florida Project
    Armie Hammer
    Call Me By Your Name
    Richard Jenkins
    The Shape of Water
    Christopher Plummer
    All The Money In The World
    Sam Rockwell
    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Best Director - Motion Picture
    Guillermo del Toro
    The Shape of Water
    Martin McDonagh
    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
    Christopher Nolan
    Dunkirk
    Ridley Scott
    All The Money In The World
    Steven Spielberg
    The Post

     

    Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
    Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor
    The Shape of Water
    Greta Gerwig
    Lady Bird
    Liz Hannah, Josh Singer
    The Post
    Martin McDonagh
    Three Billboards Outside
    Aaron Sorkin
    Molly’s Game

    Best Motion Picture - Animated
    The Breadwinner
    Coco
    Ferdinand
    Loving Vincent
    The Boss Baby

     

    Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
    A Fantastic Woman
    Chile
    First They Killed My Father
    Cambodia
    In The Fade
    Germany, France
    Loveless
    Russia
    The Square
    Sweden, Germany, France

    Best Original Score - Motion Picture
    Carter Burwell
    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
    Alexandre Desplat
    The Shape of Water
    Jonny Greenwood
    Phantom Thread
    John Williams
    The Post
    Hans Zimmer
    Dunkirk

    Best Original Song - Motion Picture
    'Home'
    Ferdinand
    'Mighty River'
    Mudbound
    'Remember Me'
    Coco
    'The Star'
    The Star
    'This Is Me'
    The Greatest Showman

    Best Television Series - Drama
    Game of Thrones
    The Handmaid's Tale
    Stranger Things
    This Is Us
    The Crown

    Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
    Black-ish
    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    Master Of None
    Smilf
    Will & Grace

    Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
    Big Little Lies
    Fargo (TV show)
    Feud: Bette And Joan
    The Sinner
    Top The Lake: China Girl

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
    Nicole Kidman
    Big Little Lies
    Jessica Lange
    Feud: Bette And Joan
    Susan Sarandon
    Feud: Bette And Joan
    Reese Witherspoon
    Big Little Lies
    Jessica Biel
    The Sinner

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
    Robert De Niro
    Wizard of Lies
    Jude Law
    The Young Pope
    Kyle MacLachlan
    Twin Peaks
    Ewan McGregor
    Fargo (TV show)
    Geoffrey Rush
    Genius

    Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama
    Caitriona Balfe
    Outlander
    Claire Foy
    The Crown
    Maggie Gyllenhaal
    The Deuce
    Katherine Langford
    13 Reasons Why
    Elisabeth Moss
    The Handmaid's Tale

    Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama
    Jason Bateman
    Ozark
    Sterling K. Brown
    This Is Us
    Freddie Highmore
    The Good Doctor
    Bob Odenkirk
    Better Call Saul
    Liev Schreiber
    Ray Donovan

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
    Pamela Adlon
    Better Things
    Alison Brie
    Glow
    Rachel Brosnahan
    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    Issa Rae
    Insecure
    Frankie Shaw
    Smilf

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
    Aziz Ansari
    Master Of None
    Kevin Bacon
    I Love Dick
    William H. Macy
    Shameless
    Eric McCormack
    Will & Grace
    Anthony Anderson
    Black-ish

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
    Laura Dern
    Big Little Lies
    Ann Dowd
    The Handmaid's Tale
    Chrissy Metz
    This Is Us
    Michelle Pfeiffer
    The Wizard of Lies
    Shailene Woodley
    Big Little Lies

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
    David Harbour
    Stranger Things
    Alfred Molina
    Feud: Bette And Joan
    Christian Slater
    Mr. Robot
    Alexander Skarsgård
    Big Little Lies
    David Thewlis
    Fargo (TV show)

The 75th Golden Globe Awards, held on 7 January in California, honored the best in film and television in the year 2017. Hosted by comedian and The Late Night host Seth Meyers, the 2018 Golden Globes has been dominated by the Hollywood sexual-misconduct scandal that unfolded last year with many nominees wearing black to the red carpet as a sign of protest.

The Shape of Water, directed by Guillermo del Toro, is this year's leading movie with seven nominations, followed by Steven Spielberg's The Post with six nominations. Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is tied with The Post with six nominations. Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird comes in next with four nominations, followed by All the Money in the World, Call Me by Your Name, Dunkirk, The Greatest Showman, and I, Tonya with three nominations each.

Big Little Lies.

The actors nominated for the category of Best Performance in a Motion Picture (Drama) are Timothée Chalamet for Call Me by Your Name, Daniel Day-Lewis for Phantom Thread, Tom Hanks for The Post, Gary Oldman for Darkest Hour, and Denzel Washington for Roman J. Israel, Esq.Big

Actresses nominated for Best Performance in a Motion Picture (Drama) are Jessica Chastain for Molly's Game, Sally Hawkins for The Shape of Water, Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Meryl Streep for The Post, and Michelle Williams for All the Money in the World.

Oprah Winfrey is this year's recipient of Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award.

In the television department, HBO's Big Little Lies — with an ensemble cast of Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Alexander Skarsgård — leads the pack with six nominations. FX's Fued: Bette and Joan comes in a close second with four nominations, followed by Fargo, The Handmaid's Tale, and This Is Us with three nominations each.

The actors nominated for the Best Performance in a Television Series (Drama) are Jason Bateman for Ozark, Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us, Freddie Highmore for The Good Doctor, Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul, and Liev Schreiber for Ray Donovan.

Actresses nominated for the Best Performance in a Television Series (Drama) are Caitriona Balfe for Outlander, Claire Foy for The Crown, Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Deuce, Katherine Langford for 13 Reasons Why, and Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale.

In the category Best Performance in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy), the actors nominated are Anthony Anderson for Black-ish, Aziz Ansari for Master of None, Kevin Bacon for I Love Dick, H. Macy for Shameless, and Eric McCormack for Will & Grace.

The actresses nominated for the Best Performance in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) are Pamela Adlon for Better Things, Alison Brie for GLOW, Wilder Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Issa Rae for Insecure, and Frankie Shaw for SMILF.

Shows in race for the Best Drama are The Crown, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid's Tale, Stranger Things, and This Is Us. In the Best Musical or Comedy category, the shows in contest are Black-ish, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Master of None, SMILF, and Will & Grace.

The presenters at the award show include A-list names like Penelope Cruz, Gal Gadot, Halle Berry, Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Hemsworth, Emma Watson, Dwayne Johnson, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Anniston, Emma Stone, Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke, among many others.

It will be aired at 7:30 am IST on Colors Infinity

