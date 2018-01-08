Golden Globes 2018: Host Seth Meyers unabashedly tears into Hollywood sexual harassment scandal

Los Angeles: The host for Golden Globe Awards 2018, Seth Meyers, classily took on some of the most powerful and now disgraced men in Hollywood, Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey as he took the bull of sexual harassment by the horns in his opening monologue.

Dressed in black, sartorially supporting the fight against the sexual abuse scandal that rocked the showbiz last year, the presenter welcomed the new year, saying, "It's 2018 and marijuana is finally allowed, and sexual harassment finally isn't."

Meyers addressed the audience with the quirky one-liner: "Good evening ladies and remaining gentlemen... There's a new era underway and I can tell because it's been years since a white man was this nervous in Hollywood."

He added, "This was the year of Big Little Lies and Get Out and also the television series Big Little Lies and the movie Get Out."

The host took potshots at Weinstein's infamous modus operandi of sexually harassing women. He said the reason why he was chosen to present the awards is because he is "a man with completely no power in Hollywood".

Pointing at Seth Rogen, Meyers added, "I'm not even the most powerful Seth in the room tonight. Hey remember he was the guy making trouble with North Korea. Simpler times (referring to Rogen's movie The Interview)."

"They tried to get a woman to host the show which will be judged by some of the most powerful men in Hollywood and they were like 'hmm, well where is it?' They said it's in a hotel and long story short, I'm your host tonight," he said.

Meyers also took on Trump saying the organisers of the Globes, Hollywood Foreign Press, represent "a string of three words" that are just right to make the POTUS angry.

"Hollywood. Foreign. Press. The only name that could make him angrier is the Hillary Mexico Salad Association."

Meyers referred to Weinstein as "the elephant not in the room" and the audience greeted him back with lots of groans.

He said, "Harvey Weinstein isn't here tonight because, well, I've heard he's crazy and difficult to work with. But don't worry, he'll be back in 20 years when he's the first person ever booed during the in memoriam. It'll sound like that."

The host also faux hoped if Christopher Plummer, who replaced Spacey as the lead in the Ridley Scott's film All The Money In The World after he was accused of sexual abuse, would replace the actor in House of Cards.

Spacey was also fired from the Netflix show, which he fronted.

"The show goes on. I was happy to hear they're going to do another season of House of Cards. Is Christopher Plummer available for that too? I hope he can do a southern accent because Kevin Spacey sure couldn't... Oh was that too mean? To Kevin Spacey?"