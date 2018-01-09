Golden Globes 2018: Hollywood's women didn't mince their words on sexism, wage gap and gender politics

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards was a salute to girl power in Hollywood. Not only did the ladies take home multiple awards, there were many unforgettable moments that had women front and center.

Even before a single shoe had touched the red carpet, it was clear that the Globes would be the platform for the recently launched Time’s Up movement, formed in response to the countless women and men from all industry who have shared their experiences of sexual harassment. Way back in December, actresses announced that they’ll be wearing head-to-toe black to drive the conversation towards sexual harassment, wage gap and gender parity.

On the red carpet, fashion spoke loud and proud and Operation Black Dress was a success. Instead of the “Who are you wearing”, the attendees used “Why they are wearing black" as a jumping-off point to discuss Time’s Up initiative. Will And Grace actress Debra Messing during her red carpet interview with E! News called out the news network paying its female news anchor less than their male counterparts. Actresses Laura Dern, Sarah Jessica Parker and Eva Longoria also called out E!’s wage gap while doing interviews with E!’s Ryan Seacrest.

Nine actresses went a step ahead to show their support for Time’s Up. Meryl Streep, Amy Poehler, Emma Watson and Michelle Williams brought various gender and racial activists as their plus-one to the ceremony. The activists invited to attended included Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, Ai-jen Poo, the director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance and Saru Jayaram, a workplace justice advocate.

These weren’t the only Girl Power moments.

All through the ceremony, Hollywood’s ladies didn’t mince their words when it came to addressing the industry’s inherent sexism. While introducing the nominated directors, Natalie Portman said ‘And, here are the all-male nominees’ calling out the lack of female directors on the list. Before she announced the winner for Best Motion Picture, the legendary Barbara Streisand took a moment to chide the Golden Globes for ignoring female directors. “I am the only woman to get the best director awards (at the Golden Globes). That was 1984 (for Yentl), that was 34 years ago. Folks, time’s up,” Streisand said upon taking the stage.

Another legend, Oprah Winfrey delivered an acceptance speech for the ages that touched on everything from racial equality to press freedom and sexual harassment. The talk-show host, philanthropist, producer, actress and businesswoman is the first African Amercian woman to ever accept the Cecil B. DeMille Award, honouring her contribution to the world of entertainment. “A new day is on the horizon,” she said. “And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say #MeToo again,” she said at the end of her speech that had the star-studded audience on their feet, in tears and applauding.

One of the more unlikely star turns was by the fiercely private Frances McDormand, who won her first Golden Globe. “I keep my politics private, but it was really great to be in this room tonight, and to be part of a tectonic shift in our industry’s power structure. Trust me: the women in this room tonight are not here for the food. We are here for the work,” Frances said while accepting the best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

The shows and films that the Globes honoured this year predominantly told women’s stories. Three Billboards, which took home for four awards, is the story of a mother grieving her daughter’s violent rape and murder. Lady Bird, a coming-of-age tale starring Saoirse Ronan and written and directed by Greta Gerwig won in two categories. In the television category, Big Little Lies, The Handmaid’s Tale and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel were the big winners.

While accepting the first award (Best Actress in a Tv Movie or Limited Series for Big Little Lies) of the evening, Nicole Kidman set the tone for the ceremony when she celebrated the ‘power of women’. And, the rest of the evening didn’t disappoint.

Published Date: Jan 09, 2018 11:52 AM | Updated Date: Jan 09, 2018 11:52 AM