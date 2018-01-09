You are here:

Golden Globes 2018: After rape-accused Kirk Douglas' standing ovation, Twitter loses its collective calm

FP Staff

Jan,09 2018 15:08 28 IST

The 75th edition of the Golden Globe Awards took place in Beverly Hills, California on 7 January and the night revolved around calling out sexual harassment, sexual assault and gender disparity in all fields.

Almost all the stars showed up to the award function dressed in black as a show of solidarity and a movement called Time's Up was set in motion to combat all the above mentioned issues. Most of the speeches of the night focused on talking about sexual abuse and several notable people were called out for their past sexual misconduct.

The night also saw Catherine Zeta-Jones present an award for Best Screenplay alongside her wheelchair-ridden father-in-law and veteran actor, 101-year-old, Kirk Douglas.

Kirk Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Image from Twitter/@TheIndyFilm

Kirk Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Image from Twitter/@TheIndyFilm

The awards show took a moment to honour Douglas and all the antendees got to their feet as they gave acclaimed senior actor a standing ovation.

Twitter however, was not having it. There was intense (and immediate) backlash as the Twitterati was quick to point of that Douglas himself has been accused of sexual assault and been mired in a rape case for several years.

It is rumoured that Douglas had raped deceased actor Natalie Wood in a hotel room when she was 16, according to an article in Gawker in 2012. The article saw an anonymous comment by someone who was widely believed to be Robert Downey Jr. (although this was denied by representatives of the actor) and it talked about the entire ordeal in great detail.

Several people took issue with the fact that Douglas was celebrated on a night which was centered around calling out sexual abuse and declaring that the time for putting up with that quietly is up.

Here are some of the tweets that showed the public's outrage

Published Date: Jan 09, 2018 15:08 PM | Updated Date: Jan 09, 2018 15:26 PM

tags: #2017 Golden Globe Awards #Catherine Zeta-Jones #Golden Globe Awards #Golden Globes #Hollywood #Kirk Douglas #Michael Douglas #sexual assault #Sexual harassment #TopStories #trending #Twitter #Twitterati

also see

Golden Globes 2018: Host Seth Meyers unabashedly tears into Hollywood sexual harassment scandal

Golden Globes 2018: Host Seth Meyers unabashedly tears into Hollywood sexual harassment scandal

Golden Globes 2018 as it happened: Big Little Lies, The Shape of Water win top honours; see full winners list here

Golden Globes 2018 as it happened: Big Little Lies, The Shape of Water win top honours; see full winners list here

Oprah Winfrey at Golden Globes 2018: 'Hope for a time when no one ever has to say

Oprah Winfrey at Golden Globes 2018: 'Hope for a time when no one ever has to say "Me Too"'