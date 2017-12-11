Golden Globes 2017: David E Kelley's Big Little Lies leads TV nominations

David E Kelley's Big Little Lies ruled the 2018 Golden Globes TV nominations with six nods in prominent categories including the best limited series or TV movie and best TV actress.

Besides Big Little Lies, Fargo, Feud: Bette and Joan, The Sinner and Top of the Lake: China Girl are nominated in the best limited series or TV movie category.

Stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon were nominated for best actress in a limited series, Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon were nominated for Feud and Jessica Biel scored a nod for her work on The Sinner. In the best actress in a TV drama category Caitriona Balfe of Outlander, Claire Foy of The Crown, Maggie Gyllenhaal of The Deuce, Katherine Langford of 13 Reasons Why and Elisabeth Moss of The Handmaid's Tale all scored nods.

Hollywood A-listers such as Robert De Niro, Jude Law, Ewan McGregor and Geoffrey Rush are nominated in the best TV actor - limited series or TV movie along with Kyle MacLachlan .

Will & Grace received a nomination for best TV musical or comedy, along with Black-ish, Indian-American star Aziz Ansari's dating drama Master of None, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and SMILF.

Will & Grace star Eric McCormack was nominated for the best actor in a TV comedy, as was Anthony Anderson of Black- ish, Ansari for Master of None, Kevin Bacon for I Love Dick and William H Macy from Shameless. Rachel Brosnahan earned a nod for her role of a housewife-turned-standup comedian in the period drama The Marvelous Mrs Maisel in the best actress in a TV comedy category. Pamela Adlon, Alison Brie, Issa Rae and Frankie Shaw complete the list.

Big Little Lies scored big in the best TV supporting actress category with both Shailene Wooodley and Laura Dern scoring nominations.

Ann Dowd , Chrissy Metz and Michelle Pfeiffer were also part of the category.

Alexander Skarsgard also earned a nomination in the best TV supporting actor category for his role in Big Little Lies.

Alfred Molina, David Thewlis, David Harbour and Christian Slate are also nominated.

Golden Globe winners will be announced on 7 January at a ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, hosted by Seth Meyers.