Golden Globe-winning actor Idris Elba says he wants a woman to play the next James Bond

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Idris Elba says he wants a female actor to portray iconic British spy James Bond.

While talking to Variety about his feature film directorial debut Yardie at the Sundance Film Festival, Elba, who has been dogged with Bond rumours for years, discussed the future of the British Secret Service agent.

"Are we interested in having a Bond character other than being a male?" Elba asked.

"It could be a woman, could be a black woman, could be a white woman, but I think, that character, everybody would like to see it have do something different with it, why not?"

Meanwhile, Daniel Craig is once again set to star in the spy series, with the 25th installment scheduled to hit theatres in 2019.

Published Date: Jan 23, 2018 18:00 PM | Updated Date: Jan 23, 2018 18:00 PM