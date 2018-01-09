Golden Globe winners The Shape Of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri to release in India in February

Fox Star Studio is all set to release its top hits that won big at the Golden Globe Awards this year in India. The awards, which have a reputation for being the legitimate precursor to the prestigious Oscars, saw Guillermo del Toro’s fantasy thriller, The Shape Of Water, win big along with Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Lady Bird.

Following the Golden Globes winners’ announcement, it was declared that The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri will hit Indian cinema screens on 2 February and 16 February respectively.

Fox Star Studios to release #GoldenGlobes winners #TheShapeOfWater and #ThreeBillboardsOutsideEbbingMissouri on 2 Feb 2018 and 16 Feb 2018, respectively in India. pic.twitter.com/WHtVx8u00M — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 8, 2018

The Shape of Water is a dark fantasy directed by the acclaimed Guillermo del Toro which won him the coveted Best Director award at the Golden Globes ceremony.

Martin McDonagh, the critically acclaimed filmmaker known for his dark comedy In Bruges, swept away the night with yet another trademark dark comedy Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri winning the Best Motion Picture – Drama award, along with a powerhouse performance by Frances McDormand winning her the Best Performance by an Actress – Drama award. The film also won Best Supporting Actor for Sam Rockwell and Best Screenplay.

Published Date: Jan 09, 2018 13:26 PM | Updated Date: Jan 09, 2018 13:26 PM