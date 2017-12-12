Golden Globe Awards 2018: The Shape of Water leads with seven nominations; see full list
Nominees for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced on 11 December in Beverly Hills, California, by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Fairy tale romance The Shape of Water led the Golden Globe nominations with seven on Monday as Hollywood launched an awards season expected to be overshadowed by the sexual misconduct scandal engulfing the movie industry.
Guillermo del Toro's acclaimed 1960s-set fantasy picked up nominations in several top categories, including best motion picture drama and best actress for Sally Hawkins.
The Post, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri followed with six nods and coming-of-age film Lady Bird got four nominations.
The Post, a defense of the free press widely seen as a rebuke to President Donald Trump, is an early Oscars favorite. Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards, starring Frances McDormand as a mother seeking to avenge the rape and murder of her daughter, is also widely fancied since taking the influential audience award at the Toronto International Film Festival in September this year. Coco, a colorful take on Mexico's Day of the Dead, was nominated and should be the comfortable frontrunner for best animated film. On the downside, Dunkirk — an early Oscars favorite much loved for its masterful cinematography, if not its sparkling dialogue — earned just three nominations.
The announcements will give the nominees a welcome boost going into the race for March's Oscars, with the influential Screen Actors Guild nominations to come later this week.
Here is the full list of nominees —
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Call Me By Your Name
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Jessica Chastain
Molly's Game
Sally Hawkins
The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep
The Post
Michelle Williams
All The Money In The World
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Timothée Chalamet
Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis
Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks
The Post
Gary Oldman
Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington
Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Judi Dench
Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren
The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie
I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan
Lady Bird
Emma Stone
Battle of the Sexes
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Steve Carell
Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort
Baby Driver
James Franco
The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman
The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya
Get Out
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Hong Chau
Downsizing
Allison Janney
I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf
Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer
The Shape of Water
Mary J. Blige
Mudbound
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe
The Florida Project
Armie Hammer
Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins
The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer
All The Money In The World
Sam Rockwell
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director - Motion Picture
Guillermo del Toro
The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan
Dunkirk
Ridley Scott
All The Money In The World
Steven Spielberg
The Post
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor
The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig
Lady Bird
Liz Hannah, Josh Singer
The Post
Martin McDonagh
Three Billboards Outside
Aaron Sorkin
Molly’s Game
Best Motion Picture - Animated
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
The Boss Baby
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
A Fantastic Woman
Chile
First They Killed My Father
Cambodia
In The Fade
Germany, France
Loveless
Russia
The Square
Sweden, Germany, France
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
Carter Burwell
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Alexandre Desplat
The Shape of Water
Jonny Greenwood
Phantom Thread
John Williams
The Post
Hans Zimmer
Dunkirk
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
'Home'
Ferdinand
'Mighty River'
Mudbound
'Remember Me'
Coco
'The Star'
The Star
'This Is Me'
The Greatest Showman
Best Television Series - Drama
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
The Crown
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master Of None
Smilf
Will & Grace
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Big Little Lies
Fargo (TV show)
Feud: Bette And Joan
The Sinner
Top The Lake: China Girl
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nicole Kidman
Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange
Feud: Bette And Joan
Susan Sarandon
Feud: Bette And Joan
Reese Witherspoon
Big Little Lies
Jessica Biel
The Sinner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Robert De Niro
Wizard of Lies
Jude Law
The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan
Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor
Fargo (TV show)
Geoffrey Rush
Genius
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama
Caitriona Balfe
Outlander
Claire Foy
The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Deuce
Katherine Langford
13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss
The Handmaid's Tale
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama
Jason Bateman
Ozark
Sterling K. Brown
This Is Us
Freddie Highmore
The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk
Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber
Ray Donovan
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Pamela Adlon
Better Things
Alison Brie
Glow
Rachel Brosnahan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae
Insecure
Frankie Shaw
Smilf
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Aziz Ansari
Master Of None
Kevin Bacon
I Love Dick
William H. Macy
Shameless
Eric McCormack
Will & Grace
Anthony Anderson
Black-ish
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Laura Dern
Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd
The Handmaid's Tale
Chrissy Metz
This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer
The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley
Big Little Lies
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
David Harbour
Stranger Things
Alfred Molina
Feud: Bette And Joan
Christian Slater
Mr. Robot
Alexander Skarsgård
Big Little Lies
David Thewlis
Fargo (TV show)
