Golden Globe Awards 2018: Jada Pinkett Smith criticises HFPA for not nominating Girls Trip; cites racial, gender bias

Dec,13 2017 17:35 48 IST

Los Angeles: Actor Jada Pinkett Smith is upset with the omission of her film and its breakout star from Golden Globe nominations.

A still from Girls Trip.

The Girls Trip actor took to Twitter to voice her displeasure, alleging that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association did not even watch the film.

"I'm not upset about Tiffany Haddish or Girls Trip not getting a (nomination)... I'm discouraged about the fact that the Hollywood Foreign Press/ Golden Globes wouldn't even watch the movie," Pinkett Smith wrote.

Girls Trip stars Pinkett Smith, Haddish, Queen Latifah and Regina Hall as a group of friends reconnecting, after years apart, on a trip to New Orleans annual Essence Music Festival.

The actor continued her condemnation of the Globes by relating their nominations to Hollywood at large, tweeting, "Hollywood has systems in place that must learn to expand its concepts of race, gender equality and inclusion in regard to its perceptions of art across the board."

Pinkett Smith has also been very vocal in the past during the #OscarsSoWhite campaign the last two years.

