Gold teaser: Reema Kagti's sports drama starring Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy is the perfect Independence Day release

The teaser for Reema Kagti's upcoming film Gold, starring Akshay Kumar, was released on Monday.

The short clip reveals a protagonist, played by Kumar, who says he holds only two things dear — hockey and his country. Through voice-over narration, the character remarks that though India have three gold medals, they were all won under British rule. So, he promises to put together a team that will bring India glory with its first ever gold medal as a free nation in 1948 at the 14th Olympic Games at London. The teaser is filled with a mashup of dramatic moments, set to the kind of uplifting music that is bound to arouse your patriotic spirit.

The sports drama is directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner Excel Entertainment. The film will mark the Bollywood debut of popular TV actress Mouni Roy and will feature Amit Sadh in a pivotal role.

The shooting for the film was completed in December and now is in its final edit stage.

The movie is set to release on Independence Day (15 August), 2018.

Watch the trailer below:

Published Date: Feb 05, 2018 20:21 PM | Updated Date: Feb 05, 2018 20:25 PM