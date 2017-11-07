Godless trailer: A woman-only town in Old West goes up against outlaws in this Netflix series

One of Netflix's newest offering is Godless, a show created by Steven Soderbergh (Erin Brockovich and Ocean's Trilogy) and written and directed by Scott Frank. It is set in the fictional town of La Belle, a town in the Old West which is run by women after all the men died in a mining accident.

In a newly released trailer, we are told that the women in the town are "a lot f*cking stronger" than we think, and we're not ones to question this after watching them draw blood and shoot with guns. Outsiders think they are "ripe fruit for the wicked", but the women can take care of themselves. Things are turned upside down when Roy Goode, an outlaw on the run who has escaped a gang run by Frank Griffin, a formidable man who is his father figure, comes to La Belle.

It remains to be seen if sheltering Goode will lead to the destruction of this women-run town by the outlaws — we're putting our money on these gun-toting, courageous women. Starring in this seven episode-long series are Michelle Dockery, Merritt Wever, Jack O'Connell and Jeff Daniels. One of the most striking parts of this trailer is the background score, which is a remixed version of the iconic song 'Bang Bang' from Kill Bill; the score perfectly encapsulates the raw, audacious vibe of the show.

Godless begins streaming on 22 November 2017.