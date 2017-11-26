You are here:

Glee actress Naya Rivera charged in domestic violence case against husband

Former Glee star Naya Rivera has been arrested for domestic violence in Kanawha County, West Virginia.

The Kanawha Sheriff told eonline.com that Rivera, 30, was arrested on the night of 25 November and was waiting to be arraigned.

Media outlet WSAZ first reported the news: "Investigators say she's charged with domestic battery. They tell us it involves her husband at their home."

Later, a video showed the teary actress in front of a judge.

According to a reporter's tweets, criminal complaint stated that Rivera's husband Ryan Dorsey told police that she struck him on the head and the bottom lip when they were on a walk with their child.

The reporter tweeted that Rivera was released on bond and picked up by her father-in-law.