Glee actress Naya Rivera charged in domestic violence case against husband

IANS

Nov,26 2017 16:58 32 IST

Former Glee star Naya Rivera has been arrested for domestic violence in Kanawha County, West Virginia.

Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey. Image from Twitter/@FacebookLiked

The Kanawha Sheriff told eonline.com that Rivera, 30, was arrested on the night of 25 November and was waiting to be arraigned.

Media outlet WSAZ first reported the news: "Investigators say she's charged with domestic battery. They tell us it involves her husband at their home."

Later, a video showed the teary actress in front of a judge.

According to a reporter's tweets, criminal complaint stated that Rivera's husband Ryan Dorsey told police that she struck him on the head and the bottom lip when they were on a walk with their child.

The reporter tweeted that Rivera was released on bond and picked up by her father-in-law.

