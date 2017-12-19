You are here:

Glee actor Mark Salling pleads guilty in child pornography case

AP

Dec,19 2017 08:41 15 IST

Los Angeles: Former Glee star Mark Salling has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

Glee actor Mark Salling. Image from Twitter.

Glee actor Mark Salling. Image from Twitter.

Salling entered the plea in a downtown Los Angeles federal court on Monday and is scheduled to be sentenced on 7 March.

The actor reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in October this year, in which he admitted he possessed images of prepubescent children. The agreement states a search warrant found more than 50,000 images of child porn on Salling’s computer and a thumb drive.

Prosecutors and Salling have agreed to ask a judge to sentence the actor to between four to seven years in prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender, pay restitution and abide by residency restrictions.

The actor played bad-boy Noah “Puck” Puckerman on the Fox musical dramedy Glee.

tags: #BuzzPatrol #child pornography #Glee #Hollywood #Mark Salling #trending

also see

George Clooney gifted 14 of his friends a million dollars each — here's why

George Clooney gifted 14 of his friends a million dollars each — here's why

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer is out and it's full of exploding volcanoes and dinosaurs

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer is out and it's full of exploding volcanoes and dinosaurs

Alita: Battle Angel by James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez gets new trailer, brings anime to life

Alita: Battle Angel by James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez gets new trailer, brings anime to life