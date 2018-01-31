You are here:

Gladiator director Ridley Scott to be honoured with BAFTA Fellowship, its highest accolade

London: Blade Runner director Ridley Scott is to receive the British Academy Film Awards' highest honor.

The academy announced on Wednesday that the 80-year-old filmmaker will collect the BAFTA Fellowship at the British academy awards ceremony next month.

Scott's films include Alien, Thelma and Louise and Gladiator.

His latest release is kidnap drama All the Money in the World, which underwent last-minute reshoots to replace Kevin Spacey after allegations of sexual misconduct.

Scott said it was "very gratifying" to be honored for his body of work.

The fellowship is awarded to one person a year for "outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, games or television." Previous recipients include Charlie Chaplin, Alfred Hitchcock, Elizabeth Taylor and Judi Dench.

The awards ceremony takes place 18 February at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Published Date: Jan 31, 2018 20:18 PM | Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018 20:18 PM