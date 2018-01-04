Ghazal Srinivas removed as brand ambassador of Save Temples campaign after sexual harassment allegation

After recently getting arrested and being charged with serious sexual harassment allegations, popular Telugu classical singer Ghazal Srinivas has been removed from the prestigious position of the brand ambassador of the Save Temples campaign.

Mumbai Mirror reports that the USA-headquartered Global Hindu Heritage Foundation had taken the strict step as soon as the news floated with an immediate effect on it. President of the GHHF Prakasa Rao Velagapudi sent across the message on behalf of the foundation to the board of directors in India.

"We highly respect our women in the family and in the society. We consider our offices sacred and employees as family members. We were really surprised and shocked to hear the allegations of sexual abuses in our India office. We do not tolerate any abuse of power or any failure on moral conduct. Because of the allegations of sexual harassment on Srinivas by a woman employee, the board has decided to suspend him as the brand ambassador with immediate effect," Velagapudi's communication read, as quoted by Mumbai Mirror.

The issue cropped up when a female employee came in the front and produced a video evidence against Srinivas. Her complaint said that she was often forced to massage the singer's body and asked to please him. The video spotted Srinivas getting a body massage done by another female attender and they were also indulged in sexual activities.

With an evidence as strong as this, the ghazal singer was arrested and was sent to police custody till Tuesday. The complainant's version was recorded at the court on Wednesday and a police petition was also filed to keep Srinivas in police custody for seven days more. His bail petition has reportedly been rejected by the court.