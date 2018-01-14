Ghazal Srinivas' judicial custody extended by two weeks in sexual harassment case

A city court on 12 January extended the judicial custody of well-known singer Ghazal Srinivas in sexual harassment case, by two weeks.

He was produced before the Nampally Criminal Court, which extended his remand till 25 January. Srinivas was arrested on 2 January on charges of sexually harassing a woman in the office of Save Temples Organisation here. He was sent to judicial custody till 12 January.

The court had also rejected his bail petition on 5 January. Meanwhile, the singer moved a fresh bail petition, which will come up for hearing on 18 January.

Srinivas, whose real name is Kesiraju Srinivas, was arrested on charges of sexually harassing a woman, working as jockey for a web radio Alayavani (voice of temples) run by the Save Temples Organisation.

Police filed a case against him on the basis of video evidence provided by the 29-year-old complainant, in which she was seen massaging him.

Following the singer's arrest, Global Hindu Heritage Foundation and Save Temples Organisation suspended him as their brand ambassador.

The 51-year-old, who holds the Guinness World Record for singing in the maximum number of languages (76) at one concert, has denied the allegations.

Published Date: Jan 14, 2018 15:39 PM | Updated Date: Jan 14, 2018 15:39 PM