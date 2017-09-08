Gerald's Game trailer: Netflix film based on Stephen King's novel offers up a spooky thriller

Gerald's Game is a Netflix feature films based on Stephen King's novel and it recently released its trailer. The two minute 34 second glimpse into the realm of King's works managed to get inside our heads; and stay there.

Helmed by Mike Flanagan (who has previously directed Oculus; which was one of the best horror films according to us, along with Hush which was more than effective on it's audience's psyche, and the almost horrifying Ouija: Origin of Evil) one can expect Gerald's Game to be along the same frightful premise.

The film stars Carla Gugino and Bruce Greenwood and their romance as the married couple (of many, many years) try to spice up their love life by running away to a remote cabin in the woods. Gerald (Bruce) handcuffs Jessie (Carla) to the bed as the couple tries to bring back the spark in their romance. However things go awfully wrong after Gerald has a heart attack, and Jessie has... well a seriously tied up situation. Still being handcuffed to the bed, the trailer then shows all the horrifying thoughts that enter Jessie's mind, along with various horror scenarios that begin to start taking place around her. A scary dog (wolf?) also enters the bedroom at some point, and we hope to God he is just a figment of her imagination and a titillation from King's end.

Leaving Jessie without any means of escape, Gerald's Game hits the viewer smack in the face with an entirely believable and terrifying situation.

King has seen many of his novels adapted into movies this year withMr. Mercedes, The Dark Tower, The Mist and It all having had their theatrical releases.

The movie is set to release on Netflix on 29 September.