George Takei, Richard Dreyfuss, Gary Goddard deny allegations of sexual misconduct

Star Trek icon George Takei took to social media on 11 November to deny an allegation he molested a male model in 1981 — as Richard Dreyfuss and Gary Godard became the latest entertainment figures to push back against sexual misconduct accusations.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter published on 10 November, former model and actor Scott Brunton accused Takei, 80, of groping him while he was passed out from drinking at Takei's home.

Takei, who was in his early forties when the alleged incident took place, on the morning of 11 November posted on Twitter and Facebook that it "simply did not occur," adding he did not remember Brunton, who was 23 at the time.

"Right now it is a he said / he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago," Takei said. "But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful."

Richard Dreyfuss, 70, denied writer Jessica Teich's accusation that he exposed himself to her

It came as actor Richard Dreyfuss, 70, was also accused of sexual misconduct Friday by writer Jessica Teich, 58.

She alleged the Jaws star harassed her over a period of two to three years in the mid-1980s, while she worked on a show he was producing. On one occasion, she said he exposed himself to her.

"He created a very hostile work environment, where I felt sexualized, objectified, and unsafe," she told Vulture.

In a statement, Dreyfuss — whose son Harry last week accused Kevin Spacey of groping him in 2008 — told Vulture he denied exposing himself to Teich.

However, he said he had "flirted" with women, Teich included, acknowledging "how men have behaved toward women for eons is not OK."

"I did flirt with her, and I remember trying to kiss Jessica as part of what I thought was a consensual seduction ritual that went on and on for many years," he said.

"I am horrified and bewildered to discover that it wasn't consensual. I didn't get it. It makes me reassess every relationship I have ever thought was playful and mutual."

Producer Gary Goddard, 63, also faced allegations of sexual misconduct toward a minor from ER and Top Gun actor Anthony Edwards.

Edwards, 55, published a blog post on 10 November alleging he was molested by Goddard — a mentor and manager during his early career — for "years" after meeting him aged 12.

"Gary is saddened by the false allegations," a spokesman for the producer said, adding he denied Edwards' account "unequivocally."

The allegations are the latest in an intensifying scandal, sparked by accusations that Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein had a decades-long history of sexual harassment and rape.

The revelations caused scores more women and men to speak out about Weinstein's behavior and that of others in the entertainment industry, including House of Cards star Kevin Spacey, director James Toback, comedian Louis CK and others.