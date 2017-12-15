George Clooney gifted 14 of his friends a million dollars each — here's why

Hollywood actor George Clooney certainly knows how to make someone feel like a million bucks, quite literally.

Clooney's good friend and business partner Rande Gerber made a stunning revelation recently on MSNBC’s Headliners show. He claimed the actor once gave 14 of his closest friends a $1 million as a gift in 2013.

“There’s a group of guys we call ‘The Boys,’” Gerber revealed. “George had called me and ‘The Boys’ and said, ’Hey, mark September 27 2013, on your calendar. Everyone’s going to come to my house for dinner.”

Once everyone reached Clooney’s house, he presented each of The Boys a black bag. It almost seemed like a scene from Ocean’s Eleven.

When the group opened their suitcases they were stunned. All of them received $1 million broken down into $20 bills. Clooney also assured that he’d paid taxes on all the gifts, and Gerber admitted his friends were simply “in shock.”

“One [friend] was working at a bar in Texas at the airport, trying just to support his family,” Gerber said, adding, “Rides a bicycle to work every day. I mean, these are guys that took care of George and now he’s giving it all back.”

Gerber says later he tried all his best to return the money to Clooney, but the actor refused to take it.

Gerber revealed he finally gave his gift to charity. And the universe found a perfect way to give something back to Clooney a year later. Exactly one year later on September 27, 2014 Clooney married Amal Alamuddin. Gerber says, “That’s good karma right there.”