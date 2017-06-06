George and Amal Clooney become parents to twins named Ella and Alexander

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are now parents of twins and the couple are doing fine.

The Clooneys welcomed Ella and Alexander on Tuesday morning, they announced in a joint statement. Both children, born at a hospital in London, are “happy, healthy and doing fine.”

"This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine," a rep for the actor said in a statement.

Clooney, 56, and lawyer Amal Alamuddin, 39, married in 2014 in Venice. These are the first children for both.

No other details were immediately available. The Clooneys had been living in London while awaiting the arrival of their babies.

He was recently in the news when he surprised an elderly fan of his from Britain by showing up at her assisted living facility with flowers and a card to wish her a happy birthday.

The 55-year-old popped in for a chat and a picture with admirer Pat Adams on Sunday at the Sunrise of Sonning Retirement and Assisted Living Facility in Reading. Linda Jones, a worker there, posted a picture of herself and the beaming pair on Facebook.

Jones wrote: “The lady in the picture, loves George Clooney and mentions everyday how she would love him to meet him, especially as he lives so near to where I work.”

A letter was sent to Clooney asking if he could make a “dream to come true.”

Clooney owns a home near the facility in Berkshire.

(With inputs from agencies)