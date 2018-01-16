Gautham Menon confirms Yennai Arindhaal 2, plans to approach Ajith with bound script soon

Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon, who is currently juggling between the sets of Dhanush’s Enai Noki Paayum Thota and Vikram’s Dhruva Natchathiram, has confirmed he has plans to reunite with Ajith for the sequel to his 2015 action-thriller Yennai Arindhaal.

In a recent media interaction, Gautham said: “I plan to meet Ajith sir in the next five months with a bound script for Yennai Arindhaal 2. Let’s see what happens.”

Yennai Arindhaal follows the journey of a man named Satyadev, played fittingly by Ajith, from the age of 13 till 38. The film marked the end of Menon’s police trilogy of films that include Suriya’s Kaaka Kaakha and Kamal Haasan’s Vettaiyaadu Villayadu.

In a previous chat with this writer, soon after the release of Yennai Arindhaal, Gautham said he had plans to make a sequel from the beginning.

“I think right from the word go, there was always a plan that in case the film does really well and people like Ajith's character, we could get into a sequel and take this journey forward. Satyadev is no longer a police officer, so the story can be devoid of all the police activities. I would like to take up this story and I'm sure Ajith sir will also be interested if I convince him with a good screenplay.”

There’s no guarantee this project will materialise, given Gautham’s recent track record of starting a project and taking forever to complete. Moreover, Ajith’s upcoming project Viswasam marks his fourth time collaboration with director Siva, who had previously joined hands for Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam.

Published Date: Jan 16, 2018 12:13 PM | Updated Date: Jan 16, 2018 12:13 PM