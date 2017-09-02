Gauri Khan is every mom ever; Madhavan is a photographer's dream: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Gauri Khan is a typical, adorable mom

Posting an image ...of my son without his permission... hope I don't get fired .❤️ A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Sep 1, 2017 at 2:52am PDT

Gauri Khan loves her children, and like any other proud mom, she too loves putting up pictures of her brood. She recently shared a candid picture of Aryan, and guiltily admitted that she had not asked for his permission before doing so!

Varun Dhawan shows us his 'October' girl, but not quite

Varun Dhawan's upcoming film October, directed by Shoojit Sircar, is slice-of-life love story. It releases in June 2018, so people are very curious to know who will star opposite Dhawan in the film. He recently shared a picture where he can be seen looking dapper in a blue shirt, but unfortunately, the face of his 'October girl' cannot be seen! It looks like we must wait some more.

Madhavan poses for a picture

From my photo shoot 3 weeks ago with my dear Pal Manoj Jadhav who shot my first ever portfolio in Kolhapur.@imanojj A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on Sep 2, 2017 at 12:56am PDT

Madhavan's presence on social media is a breath of fresh air for many. This time, he chose to upload a picture taken by the man who took the pictures of his first ever portfolio. Now, those are some pictures we'd love to see!

Aishwarya Rai and Aradhya come out to support Abhishek Bachchan

Triple A!! @jaipur_pinkpanthers #BestSupport A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Sep 1, 2017 at 3:14am PDT

Abhishek Bachchan's team the Jaipur Pink Panthers recently played a match, and they were given moral support by Aishwarya Rai and Aradhya. In this photograph, pensive Abhishek and Aishwarya watch the game, as an amused Aradhya looks in the other direction!

Shahid Kapoor excited to get back to the Padmavati set

🔥 back to the #moochh can't wait to get back on set #padmavati A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Sep 1, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

Shahid Kapoor fans, you'll be glad to know that he has grown his moustache again. The actor seems to have gone back into his Padmavati avatar, after going on his first ever family vacation with wife Mira and daughter Misha.