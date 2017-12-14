Gang teaser: Telugu version of Suriya’s Thaana Serndha Koottam emphasises mass entertainer feel

While the Tamil teaser for Thaana Serndha Koottam — starring Suriya, Keerthy Suresh — has already generated a fair amount of buzz for being (seemingly) and out-and-out masala entertainer, the trailer for the Telugu version, Gang, also maintains the same spirit.

Gang, from this first glimpse, revolves around a guy on a mission to fight corruption and bridge the gap between the rich and poor in society. Suriya leads this story with the right amount of humour, goofiness and citizen pride. Our guess at this point is that he plays a tax official, and while the role has ‘mass hero’ written all over it, Suriya keeps it subtle for a change.

The Singham actor seems to have dubbed in his own voice for the Telugu version as well, and the dialogue delivery has a very natural sound.

Seen in supporting roles are Brahmanandam, Ramya Krishna and Satyan, who seem to showcase great comic timing along with Suriya. The teaser reveals that Karthik is possibly playing a bad cop in Gang, another antagonist role for the actor after Anegan. Briefly seen, is Keerthy Suresh, who plays Suriya’s love interest.

Apart from the ensemble cast, Anirudh Ravichander’s music drives this teaser. The composer’s hit track ‘Sodakku’ pumps up the few glimpses of the film as they unfold in the teaser, and gives the right feel to this peppy entertainer. This is the first time Suriya and Anirudh have collaborated on a film and with tracks like ‘Naana Thanna’ (and ‘Sodakku’), the combination seems to have worked wonders already.

Directed by Vignesh Shivan, Gang will reportedly release worldwide on Pongal, January 2018. The buzz is that expectations for Gang/Thaanaa Serndha Koottam are high considering the director’s previous film — Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015), featuring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi — was a super-hit.