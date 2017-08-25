Ganesh Chaturthi playlist: From 'Morya' to 'Deva Shree Ganesha', Bollywood's ode to the elephant god

Ganesha or Ganpati is undoubtedly one of the most popular Hindu deities in India. The elephant-headed God, with his rotund belly and penchant for modaks is probably one of the most unconventional forms of divine power in the entire Hindu pantheon. But it's his very quirkiness, that also perhaps make him so adored. Bollywood, especially, isn't immune to Ganesha, having come up with numerous odes to the elephant-headed god over the years.

Here's a playlist of the most iconic songs devoted to Ganpati, from our films. Before we hit play, let's say: "Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Agneepath — Deva Shree Ganesha



Hrithik Roshan-starrer Agneepath (2012) boasts of thundering dialogues, phenomenal performances and gruesome violence. But the remake has also given Bollywood one of its most groovy and popular Ganpati songs in recent times. Composed by Ajay-Atul and sung by Atul Gogawale (of Ajay-Atul duo), this song is picturised on Roshan doing the 'maha-aarti' in his chawl along with his lover (played by Priyanka Chopra) and the entire neighbourhood.

The very composition of the song is so uplifting and groovy that one completely gets immersed in the mood. No matter what time of the year it is, this song has the capacity to teleport you to the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Viruddh — Shree Ganeshay Dheemahi



In 2005, Mahesh Manjrekar's Viruddh gifted us with this beautiful song, which still lingers in the hearts and minds of people. Composed by Ajay-Atul and sung by Shankar Mahadevan, this song has been picturised on Amitabh Bachchan and Sharmila Tagore.

Mahadevan's playlist, in all his stage performances, is incomplete without this song. The lyrics of the song are in Sanskrit, yet the melody of the song transcends all language barriers and strikes a chord in one's heart from the get-go.

Vaastav — Sindoor Lal Chadayo



Mahesh Manjrekar's 1999 film Vaastav starring Sanjay Dutt in the lead role was one of the major highlight points of his film career. The crime-drama revolves around the city of Mumbai and Dutt's character belongs to a Maharashtrian household. This song, thus, has a mix of Hindi and Marathi lyrics.

Picturised on CID's ACP Pradyumn actor Shivaji Satam and Late Reema Lagoo, composed by Jatin-Lalit and sung by Ravindra Sathe, this song has been a part of nearly all the Balaji TV shows!

Don — Morya Re



When we talk of Bollywood's obsession with the elephant-headed god, how can Shah Rukh Khan's 'Morya Re' be left behind? In Farhan Akhtar's 2006 Don remake, Shah Rukh Khan danced to the tunes of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Picturised on Khan during the Ganpati procession, it is an earnest ode to Ganesha to come back next year. Beautifully sung by Shankar Mahadevan, this song definitely finds a place on the list of Bollywood's iconic Ganpati numbers.

ABCD — Sadda Dil Vi Tu (Ga Ga Ga Ganpati)



2013's ABCD: Any Body Can Dance saw a hip-hop fusion version of a Ganesh song picturised on all the dance-reality show superstars. It is a very energetic song composed by Sachin-Jigar and sung by Hard Kaur. With all the dancing and formations, this song is a unique blend of modernism and traditionalism.

It is surely a visual delight and boasts of some of the best dancing moves in the recent times. Well, one couldn't expect any less when the film is being helmed by choreographer-turned-director Remo D'Souza.