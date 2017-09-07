Game of Thrones: World's first academic conference on HBO epic to discuss its politics, death, resurrection

Fans of HBO's epic show Game of Thrones witnessed a roller-coaster of a finale, of the seventh season . The next season is slated to air some time in late 2018 or early 2019.

But what do we (GOT-maniacs) do till then? While one can definitely re-watch and re-read the series and books respectively, there's another (more academic) pursuit as well.

According to a report by The Independent, Hertfordshire University is organising a two-day (6-7 September) academic conference on the series in its De Havilland Campus, UK.

'Game of Thrones: An International Conference' will have academics from across the globe congregate and discuss various aspects of the show — story plots, fan theories and literary allusions etc .

Speaking about the event, conference organiser, Kim Akass told The Independent, "The show is such a huge phenomenon. I think about 31 million people worldwide watched the last episode of season seven. That is a huge, huge market. It can't just be because it was just a good story – although that was part of it. I want to really get to grips with the phenomenon, to get people talking about fans and viewing practices, and asking what makes the show so huge and popular."

Some of the papers submitted in the conference are titled: "After the Thrones as transmedia Quality paratext"; "Game of Thrones and Playing with Existential Explosive Plasticity"; "'We're going to need a bigger box of red crayons' – Adapting Game of Thrones for the adult colouring book market" reports The Independent.

Apart from the above mentioned paper presentations, there will be examinations on "Power, Politics and Performance in A Song of Ice and Fire"; "Representations of Incest within Game of Thrones"; "Fan Theories … on Jon Snow’s Death and Resurrection"; and "Game of Thrones, a modern perception of Late-Medieval Life."

On the first day, it is reported that "an academic appreciation society" named George RR Martin Society will be launched, where there will be discussions about the works of Martin, who has written the A Song of Ice and Fire novels. On the second day, the conference will end with "a first report from the Game of Thrones Audience Project", as mentioned in the conference schedule.