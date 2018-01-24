Game of Thrones' Tyrion Lannister, actor Peter Dinklage, says this is the 'perfect time' to end series

Actor Peter Dinklage believes it is the perfect time for the epic fantasy show Game of Thrones to end.

The 48-year-old actor, who plays Tyrion Lannister in the hit HBO series, said it is better for a show to go out while still on top than dragging it to further more seasons.

"It's time. Storywise, not just for all our lives. It's the perfect time to end it. Sometimes shows stay on a little too long, the jumping-the-shark thing," Dinklage told Variety at the Sundance Film Festival studio.

Over seven seasons, Dinklage's character, Tyrion, has gone from simple Lannister royalty, to the Hand of the King for the eccentric Joffrey Baratheon, to a patricidal fugitive, and now he stands as the Hand of the Queen to Daenerys Targaryen.

"It's bittersweet when it's time to move on with everything. It's always the sad part of our business, because you get pockets of great people for short amounts of time and then you have to move on and it's always heartbreaking. Especially when you've spent more than a couple months with people," he added.

The eighth and the final season of Game of Thrones is currently in production and will premier in 2019.

Published Date: Jan 24, 2018 15:32 PM | Updated Date: Jan 24, 2018 15:53 PM