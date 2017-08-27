Game of Thrones stars on set; Shraddha Kapoor's Ganpati celebrations: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

The Stark sisters strike a pose on sets of Game of Thrones Season seven:

In honour of the Thrones finale out tomorrow night, and of 6 mill followers on instaaaa... here's da reel roadmans of westeros A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Aug 26, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

Sophie Turner shared a picture of herself and Maisie Williams from the sets of Game of Thrones. The actors play sisters in HBO's most popular show. Both Turner and Williams' characters, Sansa and Arya, have come a long way in the show in terms of facing struggles and experiencing hardships.

While their characters never shared a good rapport on the show (in this season, the dynamics between them are more strained than ever), in real life they are BFFs. Recently, they were seen in Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke: The Series, doing an impression of their on-screen late father Ned Stark (played by Sean Bean).

Sonam Kapoor wishes cousin and actor Mohit Marwah on his birthday:

All our childhood fun & fuss has come a long way! Happiest Birthday Kanu! 😘@mohitmarwah A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Aug 26, 2017 at 2:24am PDT



Sonam Kapoor recently shared a picture of herself along with cousin Mohit Marwah on Instagram, wishing Marwah on his birthday. He was recently seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's film Raag Desh based on the iconic Red Fort Trials of 1945.

Shraddha Kapoor celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with her entire family:

When Ganpatti Bappa graces us.. and the whole family gets together.. in this photo though quite a few are missing #GanpattiBappaMorya #FamilyFirst 💫❤️ A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:02am PDT

Shraddha Kapoor is enjoying the festive season to the fullest with her family. She recently posted a picture of her entire family including her father, Shakti Kapoor, mother Shivangi Kapoor, aunt Padmini Kolhapure and grandaunt Asha Bhosle posing with Lord Ganesha. Shraddha mentions that there are still few members of her family who couldn't make it on that day.

Neha Dhupia's birthday bash with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and others:



Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia turns a year older today and she celebrated her birthday with her B-town celeb friends which included the likes of Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Amrita Arora and Rannvijay.

Malhotra also posted a picture on Instagram also wishing the birthday girl a "wonderful year ahead."

Ryan Reynolds wishes (or rather almost doesn't) his wife a "Happy Birthday":

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT



Yes, we were tickled by the actor's sense of humour in this picture too. He is the unrivaled king of mean humour, which he seems to derive from his charater Deadpool.