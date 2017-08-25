Game of Thrones' Stark sisters, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams rock Carpool Karaoke: The Series

As the final episode of the seventh season of HBO's magnum opus Game of Thrones (GoT) is due to air on 28 August, the excitement around the series is infectious. Everyone wants to know what happens to the characters in the series and where the plot goes for the next and final season due to air in 2019.

One of the plot strings include the Stark sisters — Sansa and Arya, played by Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams respectively. Keeping all the buzz aside, both the actors appeared on the latest episode of Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

The actors sang (read: voiced lines) to The Lion King's number, 'Hakuna Matata', Sir Mix-A-Lot's 'Baby's Got Back' and Super Mario. But the highlight of the show was not the two actors singing these songs, but how they sang them. They imitated their on-screen father Ned Stark (played by Sean Bean) and sang these songs in a way he would (if only he were alive to croon to these numbers).

Williams proposed the game and asked Turner to say the lines in Ned Stark-ish manner, imaging him to be standing on top of The Wall staring out at a sea of wildings. And honestly, both of them nailed it.

Earlier, the executive producer of the show, Ben Winston, and series executive producer and co-showrunner, Eric Pankowski, had told Billboard that the GoT sisters have sung Britney Spears' cover of 'My Prerogative' and Justin Bieber's 'Sorry' in the show.

The long-lost sisters (in the show) met in season 7, but all was not well between them. Although they were never best of the friends as sisters in the earlier seasons as well, the dynamics in this season (7) seem to be even more grim.

Meanwhile, while the whole universe is going gaga over the show, the creator, George RR Martin chooses to stay away from the buzz. So much so that he does not even watch the show. Speaking to Metro, Martin told that he doesn't have time as he is either writing or touring.

The show and the books have parted ways and hence there are a lot of dissimilarities in the story plots. He says, "The book series and TV adaptation go their separate ways. On the screen characters are killed right and left. About twenty of them have died already, which are quite alive to me and will appear in a new book."

He is currently busy writing the last volume of Game of Thrones (the book series) named, The Winds of Winter, which is supposed to release in 2018. Speaking about why it is taking so long, he explained, "I did not start to write slower over the years...I was working on the first book for six years and four years on the second one. Fantasists who release their novels every year, do not offer books of large volume. These are not 1.5K pages like mine, but, for example, 500. In addition, I have not become younger. Age does not add enthusiasm."

Here's a video of Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner in their Ned Stark selves on the show:

