Game of Thrones star Massie Williams to star in X-Men spin-off film New Mutants

Massie Williams, who plays Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, is now going to be part of the X-Men spinoff film New Mutants, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

New Mutants was created by Chris Claremont and Bob McLeod in the early 1980s and was the first X-Men comic spinoff.

The film will take a look at teenage mutants who are also a part of the X-Men universe. Young and full of angst, the mutants have to navigate between being teenagers as well as getting used to their odd mutant powers.

The main protagonists are Danielle Moonstar, Wolfsbane, Sunspot, Cannonball, Warlock and Magik.

Williams will play Wolfsbane, a werewolf struggling with her religious beliefs, reports The Wrap.

Taylor-Joy will play Magik, a girl who has learned sorcery and uses teleportation discs to travel.

She is also the sister of Colossus, who appeared in Deadpool. Joy was last seen in M. Night Shyamalan's hit Split.

✨MAGIK✨ This is crazy- so much love @joshboonemovies for bringing me on this crazy adventure... it's gonna be a wild ride #xmennewmutants A post shared by Anya Joy (@anyataylorjoy) on May 11, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

The film is going to release on 13 April 2018.