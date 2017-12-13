Game Of Thrones star Kit Harrington turns Christmas tree seller this winter

Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington has impressed fans across the world and spread festive cheer by hauling snow covered Christmas trees across the grounds of the Wardhill Castle in Aberdeen, as reported by Elle.

The 30-year-old British actor was spotted helping guests load their Christmas trees and even park their cars at the castle, which is owned by his fiancée and co-star Rose Leslie's parents and provides rental accommodation. Kit was seen helping out the guests on the property pick their trees, load them and direct their vehicles as a good salesman.

Kit selling Christmas trees in Scotland #kitharington #kit #jonsnow #scotland #winter #christmas A post shared by Kit Harington (@kitharingtonn) on Dec 12, 2017 at 5:48am PST

A starstruck fan told the Evening Express, "He was very down to earth, just mucking in and helping out with everything," Another fan said to the same publication, "He seemed very friendly but people weren't approaching him for selfies as it was very obvious he was there as a family member rather than a celebrity."

Kit and Rose, who met on the sets of popular TV show Game of Thrones, are engaged to get married since September this year, as reported by Elle.