Game of Thrones season 8: Sophie Turner reveals plot details, Sansa Stark's battles

Actress Sophie Turner who essays the role of Sansa Stark in HBO's magnum opus Game of Thrones, has literally grown up working in the super-successful fiction series, ever since it first premiered in 2011. In a recent interview with Variety, Turner spoke about the upcoming season 8 of the series, Sansa's struggles and the future ahead.

"It’s going to be tricky for her, because at the end of last season, she felt that she had everything set up. She had her family back together. They were in control of the North again."

"This season, there’s a new threat, and all of a sudden she finds herself somewhat back in the deep end. And without Littlefinger (Petyr Baelish, played by actor Aidan Gillen), it’s a test for her of whether she can get through it. It’s a big challenge for her, without this master manipulator having her back. This season is more a passionate fight for her than a political, manipulative kind of fight," says Turner.

She also said how almost the whole cast was present during the season 8 read-through and it turned really emotional for all of them.

Turner made her big Hollywood step with X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) where she essayed the role of the telepathic-telekinetic mutant Jean Grey. She is all set to continue her superhero stint with X-Men: Dark Phoenix which is slated to release in 2019, the same year Game of Thrones season 8 is supposed to come out.