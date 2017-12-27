Game of Thrones season 8 script leaked: Major spoilers from upcoming episodes revealed

Earlier this year, in August, the Internet was flooded with leaks of the then ongoing Game of Thrones' season 7. The biggest and reportedly the most devastating goof-up happened when HBO was hit by a cybertheft in which around 1.5 TB data from the server was leaked. It included scripts of untelevised shows, scripts of upcoming seasons of some of HBO's biggest shows, that also includes Game of Thrones.

Now it is reported that script of season 8 have surfaced on the Internet. According to a report by DNA, a Reddit user posted four pages —One page from Episode 3, two from Episode 5, and one from Episode 6 — of the scripts of final season of the HBO magnum opus.

In the previous leaks, along with episodes of season 7, scripts of upcoming season 8 were also doing the rounds on many websites. But later, it was reported that those scripts were not the final ones. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau had earlier said that HBO has followed stringent measures this time to not let anything untoward happen.

"...Now were not even going to get the script. Now we are going to do a scene, we will be told whats going to happen and then we roll. Were all going to have earpieces for the scene and then someones going to tell you the line and then you're going to do the line," said Coster-Waldau.

No official confirmation has come from the show-runners regarding this development.

Game of Thrones season 8 is expected to premiere early 2019.