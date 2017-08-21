Game of Thrones season 7 finale preview: Jon declares, 'The Great War is here'

'There is only one war that matters, and it is here.'

It seems like only days ago that we were watching the Sept of Baelor and all in it (farewell High Sparrow, Margaery) blow up in a flash of green wildfire, while Cersei sipped one of her endless goblets of wine, and Tommen took a flying leap out of his window, making 'King's Landing' sound like the most literal place on Westeros.

Now, another Game of Thrones season finale looms before us (and if the HBO hackers, inefficient studio executives or any other treacherous souls leak this before its expected time — they'll have to face our wrath).

Game of Thrones season 7 episode 6 review: Of bromance, romance and bent knees

Having lost a dragon but gained an admirer, Daenerys Targaryen has some important matters to wrap up: namely, that armistice with Cersei.

So, in the Game of Thrones season 7 finale trailer released by HBO, we see the Unsullied and Dothraki line up before the Red Keep, while Tyrion (and Dany) sail towards Cersei's stronghold. Bronn and Jaime cast each other worried looks. Meanwhile, Jon's got his speech all worked out (the line about the Great War, mentioned above), while Tyrion casts angry glances at Cersei (who's looking snootier than we've ever seen her).

Not all the action is taking place at King's Landing though. Sansa is walking through the snow at Winterfell, looking decidedly harried. Maybe she found out some more of Arya's bag of tricks?

Folks, you might want to remember that dragon the Night King just brought back from the dead?