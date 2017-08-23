Game of Thrones season 7: Did director Alan Taylor just confirm the Jon-Dany romance?

Game of Thrones season 7 proved to be among the most nerve-wracking ones. One sequence that took the internet by storm was strongly suggestive of a rising romance between Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow. In what could be called a startling confirmation, Alan Taylor, the key director who worked on the finales of the first two seasons, has said that it's kind of hard to see the two not coming together in the near future.

In an interview with New York Times, Taylor revealed that for George RR Martin, the show was always about the mother of dragons and the Commander of the Night's Watch aka King in the North.

Although, none of the people on set knew where the story was headed, Martin had made some passing references about their fate. The director says that he himself found the idea of Rob Stark becoming king most natural. However, things might take a drastic turn in the finale with the two finally giving into their feelings.

The GoT fandom is all pumped up for the final episode titled 'The Dragon and the Wolf'. From the title, it looks like the much-awaited liaison is going to come to fruition. However, only a few viewers have been able to put the romance theory on the backburner and notice that the finale could also be a revelation of Snow's true lineage. The 'dragon' could be a reference to Rhaegar and the 'Wolf' could be an allusion to Snow's mother Lyanna, as pointed out by a follower on Twitter.

the dragon: rhaegar

the wolf: lyanna — tyrion (@juegofthrones) August 22, 2017

Whatever the big reveal might be, another emotionally draining ride awaits us.