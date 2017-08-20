Game of Thrones season 7: After scripts, HBO hackers now threaten to leak finale

The HBO hackers' incursion into the data territory of the US-based television network has taken another drastic turn. The fact that there are multiple hackers breaching into the channel's security and leaking consequential information is leading to new hacks everyday. The original hackers, who call themselves the 'Mr. Smith group' had released 1.5 terabytes of information including scripts and other crucial information about the employees. The same group has now threatened to release the finale of Game Of Thrones Season 7, as per www.metro.co.uk.

Mashablereports that the group reached out to them and revealed what seems to be the login details of almost every social media account that the channel operates. After claiming that they have access to almost all HBO data, the group said that they have something more dire planned for the future. "Be ready for GOT S& E6 &E7 as soon as possible," the group told Mashable in an email.

The channel has so far refused to participate in any exchange with the hackers, as they continue their onslaught, one hack at a time. The original hackers had also demanded $6.5 million as ransom for the stolen data, in an ultimatum to HBO President and CEO Richard Plepler. HBO had confirmed the hack and the demands for ransom, as well.

Recently, OurMine, another group of hackers had managed to gain control of the company's social media accounts. The group went on to post a message on both Twitter and Facebook, which read, "Hi OurMine here, we are just testing your security, HBO team please contact us to upgrade the security - ourmine.org -> Contact."

The hacking row is not the only thing that is giving the channel's executives sleepless nights. Recently, HBO Spain had mistakenly aired an episode a week before its scheduled telecast. Now what remains to be seen is how the producers manage to minimise the damage.