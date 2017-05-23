Game of Thrones Season 7: A few photos from the sets point towards possible plot lines

Fans were pretty upset when they heard the news that Game of Thrones season 7 will consist of only seven episodes when it arrives on 16 July.

But there's pretty good news too. Entertainment Weekly has recently released a few stills from the upcoming season and there are lots of surprises in store.

Daenerys' dragons look bigger than ever, which means there might be a big battle scene in store.

Also it looks like Arya is back at Winterfell (and is dressed like a Stark!).

Here are the photos:

Where's Jon Snow heading to?

Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) are conspiring: