Game of Thrones Season 7: A few photos from the sets point towards possible plot lines

Fans were pretty upset when they heard the news that Game of Thrones season 7 will consist of only seven episodes when it arrives on 16 July.
But there's pretty good news too. Entertainment Weekly has recently released a few stills from the upcoming season and there are lots of surprises in store.
Daenerys' dragons look bigger than ever, which means there might be a big battle scene in store.
Also it looks like Arya is back at Winterfell (and is dressed like a Stark!).
Here are the photos:
Where's Jon Snow heading to?
Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) are conspiring:
Published Date: May 23, 2017 03:50 pm | Updated Date: May 23, 2017 03:50 pm