Game Of Thrones fans, here's hope: Four spin-offs in the works after end of final season

HBO has closed deals with four different writers to explore multiple possible spin offs of Game of Thrones.

But there's a catch — the premium cable channel says that there is no timeline for development of the projects. "We'll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in, a spokesperson said told Variety.

The four writers helming the spin-offs are Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island), Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Brian Helgeland (Legend), and Carly Wray (Mad Men, The Leftovers). Goldman and Wray will each be working individually with novelist and Game of Thrones creator George R. R. Martin.

A spin off to Game of Thrones — the most watched series in HBO history — has been a source of speculation for years. In recent months, HBO executive began to privately acknowledge that the network was searching for writers to develop ideas based on the series and Martin’s best-selling fantasy novels from which it is adapted.

Asked about a possible spin-off last year at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, HBO programming president Casey Bloys said, "We've talked about it. It’s something I'm not opposed to. But, of course, it has to make sense creatively. I am not sure that the guys [Weiss and Benioff] can really wrap their heads around it when they’re just about to start production. It's a pretty intense production. They’re about to start production soon, but I’m open to it. The guys weren’t opposed to it, but there is no concrete plans, or anything like that at this point."

Previously it was reported that the graphic novel series Wild Cards (which is edited by George RR Martin) is being made into a TV series.

Season 7 of Game of Thrones is set to premiere 16 July. Its eighth season, which will have only six episodes, is slated to be its last.