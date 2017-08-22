Game of Thrones episode 4 leak: Accused reportedly showed his girlfriend unseen footage

The next time you're stuck with the task of finding your girlfriend a gift that is worthy of her — here's a simple DIY.

All you have to do is hack into the Game of Thrones database, illegally obtain the next episode before it is aired and wrap the whole felony up in a ribbon. Tada! #RelationshipForDays.

It seems like Alok Sharma (one of the four arrested in India for the Game of Thrones episode four leak) took this idea a little too seriously, because it is exactly what he did.

As Mumbai's cyber crime branch's police officials dug deeper into the mystery surrounding how the fourth episode got leaked and the motive behind it, they found that Sharma, one of the employees of Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) may have leaked the episode to (impress?) his girlfriend.

"It’s true that one of the accused showed the episode to his friend. We are probing if she circulated it to others," said a cyber crime police official that was involved in monitoring the probe, according to a Hindustan Times report.

“While it is true that one of the accused (Sharma) did send the link to his girlfriend, it is one of the angles we are probing. He sent the links to the other accused as well. The investigation is still in progress. However, so far, it appears that they had leaked it for self-consumption. We are now trying to find out who uploaded it online," said a senior official working for the cyber police in probing the case, according to an Indian Express report.

The four accused Alok Sharma, Mohammad Sohail, Abhishek Ghadiyal and Bhaskar Joshi would reportedly keep in touch via Skype (a video calling application).

The fourth episode was scheduled to be aired for viewing in the United States of America on 6 August and in India on 7 August, and was leaked online from Star India.