Game of Thrones actors Jacob Anderson, Pilou Asbaek have joined the cast of Overlord

Los Angeles: Game of Thrones actors Jacob Anderson and Pilou Asbaek have joined the cast of Overlord, a World War II movie.

Paramount Pictures and Bad Robot Productions announced the complete cast for Julius Avery's directorial.

Joining the previously announced casting of Jovan Adepo and Wyatt Russell, the film will also star Anderson, Dominic Applewhite, Asbaek, Iain de Caestecker, John Magaro, Mathilde Ollivier and Bokeem Woodbine, read a statement from Paramount Pictures.

On the eve of D-Day, a group of American paratroopers are dropped behind enemy lines to carry out a mission. But as they approach their target, they begin to realise there is more going on in this Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation.

The film's shooting will begin later this month in Britain.