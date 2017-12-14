Gal Gadot's character in Wonder Woman inspires Katie Holmes' action thriller Doorman

Katie Holmes' next film, action-thriller Doorman, which will see her playing an ex-marine, is influenced by Gal Gadot's character in Wonder Woman, as reported by Mid-Day.

Speaking about her character in the film, the 38-year-old actress has told Contactmusic, “I'm getting ready to film a movie called The Doorman, where I play an ex-marine who has to save her family. It's a very powerful role and I was very inspired by Wonder Woman!"

The film is the story of an ex-marine officer who encountered traumatic events while serving her country and returns home looking for an opportunity to heal. She seeks refuge as a doorman at a historic New York apartment building until she encounters mercenaries intent upon destroying everything in their way, in order to retrieve precious art hidden in the walls of building. Now, she is all that stands between the safety of the family she befriended and the ruthless mercenaries out to steal the family treasures.

The film also stars Jean Reno and is directed by Ryuhei Kitamura.

According to Variety, the producer of the film, Jason Moring, said, “Doorman is not only a smart thriller but action-packed, which is why it attracted such strong talent”.