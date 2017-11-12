Gal Gadot reportedly threatens to opt out of Wonder Woman sequel till Brett Ratner is removed

Gal Gadot, who has been quite vocal about sexual harassment in Hollywood, has once again, made her stance clear. The Wonder Woman actress has reportedly refused to sign a sequel deal for the film, until co-producer and sexual harassment accused Brett Ratner is fully removed from the franchise. As per a report by pagesix.com, Ratner's RatPac-Dune Entertainment made a great deal of money with the success of the film. Gadot, who played the leading role, wants Warner Bros. to get rid of completely amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him.

She had earlier backed out of a dinner event honouring Ratner, where she was supposed to hand him an award, after allegations against him surfaced. A source close to PageSix told the publication, "She’s tough and stands by her principles. She also knows the best way to hit people like Brett Ratner is in the wallet. She also knows that Warner Bros. has to side with her on this issue as it develops. They can’t have a movie rooted in women’s empowerment being part-financed by a man ­accused of sexual misconduct against women."

Ratner, who has directed big-ticket films like Rush Hour and X Men: The Last Stand, faces sexual harassment allegations from Natasha Henstridge and Olivia Munn.