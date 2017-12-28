You are here:

Gal Gadot, Penelope Cruz and Seth Rogen among Golden Globes 2018 presenters

The Golden Globes 2018 presenters list includes the likes of Penelope Cruz, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and actor Seth Rogen.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which chooses the winners, this week began to announce the names of celebrities set to present the awards. Joining the list are Cruz and Rogen, reports eonline.com.

Earlier, HFPA announced that actresses Kerry Washington and Gadot will be presenters.

Fantasy drama The Shape of Water is leading the nomination list in the film section at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards with seven mentions. In the television category, Big Little Lies received six nominations.

Seth Meyers will be hosting the 2018 Golden Globes ceremony, to be held on 7 January next year.