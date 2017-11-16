Gal Gadot confirms Brett Ratner's ouster from Wonder Woman sequel

Gal Gadot finally broke the news that a lot of people across the world were eagerly awaiting. In her recent appearance on Good Morning America, the Wonder Woman actress confirmed that Brett Ratner will not be involved in the sequel of the blockbuster. Gadot had reportedly threatened to opt out of Wonder Woman 2 if Ratner wasn't fully removed from the franchise.

Ratner, whose RatPac-Dune Entertainment was one of the co-producers of the film, will not be bankrolling the second installment. Multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against the Rush Hour director had surfaced in a report in the Los Angeles Times.

Gadot, who is known as someone who is very vocal about women's rights had earlier backed out of a dinner event honouring Ratner. She was supposed to hand him an award, but backed out after the director was accused of sexual harassment. A source close to PageSix had told the publication, "She’s tough and stands by her principles. She also knows the best way to hit people like Brett Ratner is in the wallet. She also knows that Warner Bros. has to side with her on this issue as it develops. They can’t have a movie rooted in women’s empowerment being part-financed by a man ­accused of sexual misconduct against women."