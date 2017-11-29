Gajinikanth: Arya, Saayyeshaa cast in Santhosh Jayakumar's next

Tamil actor Arya will be seen in director Santhosh Jayakumar's upcoming film Gajinikanth. The actor-director duo is teaming up for the second time, their first collaboration being Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu. The director has announced his next, a lighthearted entertainer.

The actor took to Twitter to share the news with his fans:

Fun project starts 👍👍👍Producer brother @kegvraja @StudioGreen2 and Director bro @santhoshpj21 😘😘👍We r sure gonna have a great time 👍👍 looking forward to work with you @sayyeshaa 💪💪 all the best to us @balubm @jaya_stylist and team 😘😘👍 pic.twitter.com/FcvNtyHWUZ — Arya (@arya_offl) November 29, 2017

Sayyeshaa Saigal has been cast opposite Arya. Saigal, who is the grandniece of Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, made her Bollywood debut with Shivaay opposite Ajay Devgn. Arya, on the other hand, is currently filming Rajaratha and Santhana Devan and will also be seen in Sangamithra.

Studio Green, which had produced Irutu Arayil Murattu Kuthu, will bankroll this project too. As per the same report, the shoot of the film will begin in early 2018.

The director made his directorial debut with the 2017 adult comedy Hara Hara Mahadevaki which received mixed reviews but still managed to gain commercial success.