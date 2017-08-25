FWICE strike: Ekta Kapoor, JD Majethia led producers' delegation meet Devendra Fadnavis

As the strike of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) continue, multiple TV shows and films, such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali's jinxed period drama Padmavati, are facing repeated delays in their shooting schedules.

In an effort to pacify the strike which is gradually turning violent, a number of film producers congregated to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, requesting him to arrange for proper law and order facilities in order to protect employees who are willing to work but are being forcefully dissuaded by those on strike.

Mumbai Mirror reports that a delegation of producers and broadcasters, led by Punit Goenka, JD Majethia, Ekta Kapoor, Shyamashish and Nitin Vaidya, met Fadnavis to apprise him of the gravity of the matter.

Mid-Day quotes Majethia, TV unit head of IFTPC (Indian Film & TV Producers Council), as saying, "We gave an update of the situation to the Chief Minister. A threatening atmosphere has been created — instigating speeches are being given outside the Film City and ungraceful acts like mock funerals are being conducted. We want the safety of the workers who are not participating in the strike and are working every day. Fadnavis has assured us that he will speak to the commissioner of Mumbai and take necessary action."