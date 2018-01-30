Fuller House renewed by Netflix for fourth season; Bob Saget, John Stamos, Dave Coulier to return as series regulars

The Tanner family is all set to return to our screens with Fuller House getting renewed for a fourth season by Netflix. Jeff Franklin, the show's creator, announced the renewal via Instagram with a photo featuring the female cast on the porch of the iconic house featured in the show.

In another announcement it's been revealed that the three 'dads' who were part of the main cast of the 90s Full House — Bob Saget (Danny), John Stamos (Uncle Jessy) and Dave Coulier (Joey) — will now be returning as regular cast members in the fourth season. So far they have made a few appearances in Fuller House’s current timeline, however their characters will officially move to San Francisco in season four.

“It got to be really repetitive for me every time the dads or Becky would show up. We've had to bring them in with suitcases and reasons for them being there and it got to be the same thing over and over. I'm looking forward to them just being in town and whenever the storyline works, they can just be part of the gang again without making a big deal out of it,” said Franklin, according to a Daily Mail report.

Fuller House takes off from original cast member Candace Cameron — now a recently widowed mother of three young boys — returning to her family home joined by her younger sister (played by Jodie Sweetin) and childhood best friend Andrea Barber in the new life.

Published Date: Jan 30, 2018 14:12 PM | Updated Date: Jan 30, 2018 14:12 PM