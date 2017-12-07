Fukrey Returns: From Vicky Donor to Aisha, here are films that depict Delhi without playing to stereotypes

As Fukrey Returns hits the theaters tomorrow, it will be a tad unfair to not appreciate one distinct characteristic of the film — its Delhi-ness.

The film managed to capture different shades of the capital without going overboard and playing to the Delhi stereotype (except for maybe Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma entering their college on horseback). It also made people, who are not from Delhi, aware that no matter how rich you are, you cannot erect the Waddesdon Manor in the city like Amitabh Bachchan did in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Also...that is not how people dance at parties in Delhi.

With that, here are a few other films which did not take unrealistic creative liberties and projected the city as it is (pretty much):

Delhi Belly

Akshat Verma's 2011 dramedy depicted the not-so-nicer side of Delhi, the one in which broke people live in cramped apartments and run out of water at crucial times. The film brought to light the devil guised as a landlord, shady weddings and small-time goondas — all very realistically.

Vicky Donor

Ayushmann Khurrana's 2012 comedy on sperm donors might be a favourite for its hilarious storyline, but it is also one of those few movies which depict Delhi in all its (imperfect) glory. Vicky lives in Lajpat Nagar with his mom, who uses her living room as a makeshift beauty parlour, which is basically the most Delhi thing ever. His mother and granny get together every evening and clink their glasses of whisky. The clink is followed by unrestrained, loud, Punjabi laughter.

Aisha

Elite South Delhi girls shopping at DLF Emporio is ALSO Delhi okay??? This is not a random "every Delhi girl ever" video in which up and coming actors are paid to mispronounce Louis Vuitton on purpose. This is a true reflection of what the national capital is and honestly, it is a lot of things and malls and classy girls who like to dress up are a huge part of it, too.

Delhi 6

Delhi 6 was probably the closest any film has come to depicting Chandni Chowk. Karan Johar wanted us to believe that Bhangra troupes arrive out of nowhere in Chandni Chowk and onlookers are coerced into shaking a leg with them, too (hint: Kajol in K3G). However, with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra presented a raw perspective and captured the city like it is. Old, dusty and welcoming.